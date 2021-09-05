CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Josephine Lesko

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 5 days ago

Josephine "Peppe" Lesko (nee Makse), age 97, beloved wife for 40 years of the late Stephen; loving mother of Linnette Davis, Leonard (wife Paula), and Steve; devoted grandmother of Gary Davis (wife Jackie), Melanie Lloyd (husband Nathan), Christina Davis, Christopher Lesko, Matthew Lesko (wife Simone), Michael Lesko (wife Carina) and the late Michele Lesko, and great-grandmother of Stephen, Jack, Jordan, Kaelyn, Cruz, Cade and Bowe; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (nee Gruden) Makse; dearest sister of Mitzi Mihalic and the late Joseph Makse.

