Matron Stakes absentee Mehnah may yet return this season

Trainer Kevin Prendergast reports Mehnah to have suffered a setback (Julian Behal/PA) (PA Archive)

Kevin Prendergast is hoping to find a suitable opportunity for Mehnah before the end of the year, after a setback scuppered plans to run in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

The half-sister to 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Awtaad missed Group One engagements in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after pulling a muscle.

But having finished a close second in a Leopardstown Group Three on her first three-year-old start in April, she did return with a stylish performance to win the Listed Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney in July.

Prendergast and owner Shadwell Estate had been eyeing Saturday’s contest at Leopardstown, on day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, for the daughter of Frankel – but those plans have been scrapped, with the trainer considering a late-season outing before a possible 2022 campaign.

“The filly has had a setback, so she won’t be running,” said the County Kildare handler.

“We’ve just got her back in work now but she wouldn’t have been ready.

“Hopefully we’ll find a race for her before the season is out. Other than that, they will probably keep her in training next year.

“She’ll be more of a next year’s filly. She’s a nice filly and she is unlucky not to be unbeaten.”

