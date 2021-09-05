CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

New library books

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

The following contemporary romances are newly available through the Allen County Public Library. When she suddenly loses her ability to play the violin, Anna Sun must learn to listen to her heart and falls in love with a man her parents disapprove of, forcing her to choose between meeting expectations and finding happiness in who she really is.

Garden City, NYGarden City News

Fall book displays at the Garden City Public Library

Come in and visit the Garden City Public Library’s new displays for fall. The Librarians have created new displays with fiction and nonfiction books to help you enjoy the last days of summer and get off to the right start this fall. Parents can find books to take the anxiety...
Books & LiteratureMPNnow

Fall Book Sale returning to Victor Farmington Library

The Fall Book Sale will return to Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor, on Sept. 17-20 in the Malone Room. Sale hours will mirror regular library hours. Visitors can fill a standard sized reusable grocery bag with books for $3 on Sept. 20. The library will accept credit cards this year, in addition to cash and checks. Visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org/book-sale for information.
New York City, NYNY1

Not just books: New York Public Library ready to show off massive collection

For the desk Charles Dickens sat at to write many of his classics, look no further than the New York Public Library. It’s just one of the more than 45 million items in its collection. More than 250 of those are part of the Polonsky Exhibition of the New York Public Library's Treasures, the first-ever permanent exhibition highlighting its world-renowned research collections.
Books & LiteratureDezeen

Ten home libraries that showcase their owners' book collections

For our latest Dezeen lookbook, we've selected ten compact home libraries that showcase smart, innovative ways to display book collections. Well-filled bookshelves have been used to create welcoming interiors for all these projects, which include a Chicago penthouse with custom-made double-height bookshelves, a secret library in an English barn and a library in a loft with clever twisting shelves.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: 'The Last Chance Library' a must-read for book lovers

Freya Sampson has written a charming novel called “The Last Chance Library,” which is like a warm hug for bookworms and bibliophiles. I doubt libraries have ever been appreciated more than during the past COVID-19 lockdowns, and I doubt that our affection for them has ever been expressed better than in this novel.
Richland County, SCcoladaily.com

Richland Library bringing back seasonal book sales

The Richland Library Friends and Foundation announced the return of its book sales Thursday. New safety measures will be in place to better serve shoppers. Those interested can register online for a shopping shift. Shopping dates will be held at Richland Library Operations Center (130 Lancewood Road) on the following dates:
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Volunteers Needed for Park City’s Friends of the Library Book Sale

The annual Friends of the Library book sale in Park City kicks off this Saturday. Volunteers are needed over the weekend. Doors open for the book sale Saturday morning at 9am, with members given exclusive access to the selection until 10:30. The public can then browse the books until 2 o’clock. Sunday and Monday hours are 9am-2pm. Monday is also $10 for as many books as you can fit in a Friends of the Library bag.
Foxburg, PAClarion News

Foxburg library director publishes second book

FOXBURG -- Foxburg Public Library Director Latrobe Barnitz this month will release his second book "Soul Crystals: The Mask of Tragedy." The new release is a sequel to Barnitz's first book, released about a year ago, "Soul Crystals: ARC of the Amuli." In his first book, Barnitz introduced readers to...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lauren Groff and Rebecca Makkai Talk Literary Ethics, the Loneliness of Bodies, and Writerly Friendship

In early 2010, an email arrived in my inbox from a writer I didn’t yet know—but one whose first novel, in what seemed a bizarre coincidence, I had just purchased the weekend before. It’s perhaps less freaky when you consider that the book, Lauren Groff’s Monsters of Templeton, was a bestseller, was recently out in paperback, and was gracing the front tables of most good bookstores. But I’d been out of the loop and picked it up on a whim, drawn in by flap copy about a town and its layered history. For all I knew, I was now hallucinating this email. Lauren was reaching out with a kind word about a short story of mine and a fellowship nomination; and I was putting it together that this was the same author whose work I’d already discovered and admired in the pages of The Best American Short Stories.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The books that shaped me: Sarah Winman

Welcome to The books that shaped me - a Good Housekeeping series in which authors talk us through the reads that stand out for them. This week, we're hearing from Sarah Winman, who is best known for her debut When God Was A Rabbit which was a word-of-mouth bestseller. She's since written three other novels, the latest of which is Still Life.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Top Books 2021: The Most Highly Ranked and Widely Read Books on Goodreads This Year

Have you been googling “top books 2021” lately? So have lots of people! Obviously there are lots of ways you could go about looking into this, but I’ve gone to Goodreads to investigate. Focusing on books published in 2021, I’ve looked at the top ranked books. Goodreads, as you might know, allows you to rate books by whole stars out of five (no half stars!) and then provides an average rating out of five. For the purposes of narrowing down the choices for this top books 2021 list, I decided the cut-off for high rankings would be an average of 4.25 out of five. If we’re really talking about the top ranked books, I thought, the average rating should be at least that high.
Books & LiteratureQuad Cities Onlines

Review: 'Poet Warrior,' by Joy Harjo

——— The first Native writer to serve as U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo is revered for speaking truth to power with lyricism and compassion in her nine books of poetry and a memoir, "Crazy Brave." Her new book, "Poet Warrior," is a hybrid memoir, combining poetry and prose as it returns to the life passages revealed in "Crazy Brave."
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Sigrid Nunez on reading memoir and autobiographical fiction

Sigrid Nunez had written half a dozen novels before she won the National Book Award in 2018 with “The Friend,” the story of a woman whose friend dies by suicide, leaving her his Great Dane. That best-selling book alerted legions of readers to Nunez’s writing, and they in turn have made her most recent book, “What Are You Going Through,” a provocative portrait of friendship and its sometimes surprising demands, yet another bestseller. Nunez currently teaches at Boston University and lives in Manhattan. “What Are You Going Through” is now out in paperback.
Claysburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Books to Borrow Claysburg Public Library Recommends

Elise Carmichael helps in court cases when there is a deaf person involved. She is excellent in lip reading and signing due to the fact that her son, Sawyer, is both deaf and mute. Leaving the courthouse, Elise read the lips of a man. He said her mother-in-law, U.S. Senator Lilliana York, was going to be “taken care of” that night. At that moment, she received a call from her sitter that Sawyer was in the hospital after a fall in the park. He had injured his right wrist, which would make it hard for him to sign.

