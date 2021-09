BARNEGAT – A retired teacher and coach from Barnegat wants kids to know they can be their best selves and engages them in a new children’s book filled with life lessons. In “Roger, the Bravest Bird in the World,” author Ed Agresta, 77, tells the story of a family of four birds who each face unique challenges. The relatable characters work together to overcome their disadvantages and learn that perceived enemies can become best friends.