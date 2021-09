With relatively clear skies over Folsom on Tuesday afternoon, the Falcon men finally got a chance to play their first match of the season and responded with a solid 3-1 victory over Clovis. The first half saw both teams working hard for scoring chances with neither able to find the net. Ten minutes into the second half, a Clovis foul in the box gave the Falcons a penalty kick, which freshman forward Manu Rey calmly buried in the net. In the 64th minute, Rey notched his second goal on a free kick from 30 yards out, putting the Falcons ahead 2-0. Freshman Nathan Gosal capped off the Falcon scoring with a brilliant shot in the 70th minute for a commanding 3-0 lead. After that, the Falcon offense played keep-away as they tried to bleed the clock. Nevertheless, Clovis managed a goal with 10 minutes to play and forced the Falcons to keep up the defensive pressure, which they successfully did to hold on for the 3-1 win.