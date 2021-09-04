CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Claremont, CA

Juliet Koss Awarded Senior Fellowship at the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts

scrippscollege.edu
 8 days ago

Juliet Koss, Gabrielle Jungels-Winkler Chair in the History of Architecture and Art and professor of art history at Scripps College, has received the Ailsa Mellon Bruce Senior Fellowship from the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts (CASVA) at the National Gallery of Art for the 2021–22 academic year. During her fellowship, Koss will complete her current book, Model Soviets, which explores the status and function of models—architectural designs, art objects, and abstract representations of future possibilities—in the first two Soviet decades, when Communism itself operated as a conceptual model for a utopian future under constant reformulation. The book received a Furthermore Publication Grant from the J. M. Kaplan Fund in 2020 and is under contract with The MIT Press.

www.scrippscollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claremont, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Claremont, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art History#Scripps College#Casva#Model Soviets#Soviet#The J M Kaplan Fund#The Mit Press#The Nga Library#European#Caa#The Mellon Foundation#The Humboldt Foundation#The American Academy#The Humboldt University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
Related
Visual Artlafayetteco.gov

Senior Center Artist Showcase

Artists, age 55 or better, share their 2-D artwork the whole month of September. We invite the entire community to enjoy these pieces located at the Lafayette Senior Center. This event is a showcase of the fantastic artists in our community and not a juried show. Come to the Senior...
Tucson, AZTucson Weekly

2021 Fall Arts Preview: Visual arts: Galleries galore!

As we move into our second pandemic autumn, the big news on the cultural calendar is that nearly every arts enterprise is open. Galleries are swinging their doors wide, theaters are pulling up their curtains, and ballerinas are preparing to dance once more. Some groups went back to business eons...
San Francisco, CAKQED

Bay Area Visual Art Exhibitions Not to Miss this Fall

If we’ve learned anything over the past 18 months, it’s that there’s no replacing the physical and emotional experience of seeing art in person. And while Bay Area galleries have generally remained open during the pandemic, our local museums shuttered for months on end. The resulting backlog of planned exhibitions...
Fredonia, NYfredonia.edu

Reese receives fellowship to advance ‘modern band’ instruction

Dr. Jill Reese, who is an associate professor of Music Education at SUNY Fredonia, was recently awarded the 2021 Modern Band Higher Education Fellowship by the nonprofit Little Kids Rock. As a fellow, Dr. Reese received funding to travel to Colorado State University from July 25 to 29 to receive...
Caldwell, NJcaldwell.edu

Residence Life’s Crystal Lopez Awarded Fellowship for HACU Leadership Academy

Assistant Dean of Residence Life and Conduct Crystal Lopez has been selected as a fellow for The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ third cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. The program is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education. The Leadership...
Philadelphia, PAphilanthropynetwork.org

The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage Announces Over $10.2 Million in Pandemic Recovery Funding for Philadelphia Organizations and Fellowships for Artists

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 9, 2021)—The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage (the Center) announced 42 grants today totaling more than $10.2 million to support the Philadelphia region’s artists and cultural organizations. $900,000 goes to Pew Fellowships, awarded to 12 individual artists working in music, visual art, dance, theater, film, and poetry. $9.3 million goes to 30 recovery grants, including $1.5 million provided as unrestricted general operating support, awarded to organizations as they move forward from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Biologist Bose awarded Anant Fellowship for Climate Action

Arpita Bose, associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been awarded the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action, a one-year, immersive global program for climate change “solutionaries.”. Bose studies microbial metabolisms and their influence on biogeochemical cycling using an interdisciplinary approach. The Anant...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Muhammad Jan awarded PAEA Future Educator Fellowship

Muhammad Jan, a second-year student in the UAB School of Health Professions' Physician Assistant Studies program, has been selected by the Physician Assistant Education Association (PAEA) for the 2021-2022 Future Educator Fellowship. The fellowship is a yearlong program that is designed to enhance students’ foundation in PA education and foster them to be learners, citizens, leaders and more.
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Visual Arts celebrates evolution of 50 years

Nearly 25 years ago, Paul Dunlap enrolled as a non-traditional student at UNG to pursue a degree in art. He enrolled in Hank Margeson's photography class and discovered his passion. "That was a game changer. The experience at UNG changed my life profoundly," Dunlap said. Now, the 2001 alumnus is...
Visual ArtSmithsonian

Breonna Taylor Portrait Featured in New Exhibition at National Museum of African American History and Culture

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opens its latest exhibition, “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.,” in its newly redesigned Visual Art and the American Experience gallery Sept. 10. The Black Lives Matter movement, violence against African Americans and the role of art in depicting social protest movements are front and center in the exhibition. It prominently features a portrait of Breonna Taylor in a blue flowing gown, painted by renowned artist Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. The painting of Taylor, which first appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September 2020 issue, is buttressed by 27 newly exhibited images and artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sheila Pree Bright, Bisa Butler, Shaun Leonardo, David Hammons and many more.
Visual Artberkshirefinearts.com

Art Writing at the School of Visual Arts

The MFA program in Art Writing at the School of Visual Arts has come to an end. We decided not to accept an incoming class for Fall 2020. The class that graduated in May 2021 was the last class to graduate from the program. The program has had a good...
Politicswgvunews.org

Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies

The Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies welcomes a conversation about American Institutions: Love Them or Leave Them. We welcome the keynote speakers, Ethan Zuckerman and Linda Chavez for the tease. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR...
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Active Aging at the Clarence Senior Center

There are many definitions of Active Aging. Clarence Senior Center defines it as a commitment to fully engaging in life within all seven dimensions of wellness: emotional, environmental, intellectual/cognitive, physical, professional/vocational, social and spiritual. People are living longer, and we’re all looking for ways to make the most of those additional years. It’s never too early (or too late) to […]
Iowa City, IAicgov.org

Senior Center Updates - September 2021

What's new with the Senior Center and the City of Iowa City?. The Center will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Center will reopen for regular business hours, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays, on September 7. 40th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. The Senior...
Bryan, TXmaroonweekly.com

Visual Art Society Launching Aggieland Art Trail

Looking for a chance to show how smart and cultured you are? Or maybe you’re looking for an interesting guide around town? Well then, grab your smartest looking glasses and start practicing your chin stroking because the Visual Art Society of Bryan College Station is launching the Aggieland Art Trail, highlighting art pieces all across Bryan-College Station. The Opening Day event takes place on Sep. 11 with a kick-off breakfast at 8 a.m. at POV Coffee House located at the Stella Hotel and continues all day, ending with a free hors d’oeuvres, wine, and beer reception with your passport at the Wyndham Garden Hotel from 6-8 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy