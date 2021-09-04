Juliet Koss Awarded Senior Fellowship at the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts

Juliet Koss, Gabrielle Jungels-Winkler Chair in the History of Architecture and Art and professor of art history at Scripps College, has received the Ailsa Mellon Bruce Senior Fellowship from the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts (CASVA) at the National Gallery of Art for the 2021–22 academic year. During her fellowship, Koss will complete her current book, Model Soviets, which explores the status and function of models—architectural designs, art objects, and abstract representations of future possibilities—in the first two Soviet decades, when Communism itself operated as a conceptual model for a utopian future under constant reformulation. The book received a Furthermore Publication Grant from the J. M. Kaplan Fund in 2020 and is under contract with The MIT Press.