Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman has made it her mission to educate people about the threats of terrorism and to maintain awareness on the constant threats of an attack. The author of two award-winning books, “Coping With Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted” and “Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror,” earning her the moniker, “The Terrorist Therapist.” She is also the host of a podcast bearing that name.