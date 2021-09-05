UPDATE- AUTHORITIES STILL LOOKING FOR HOME INVASION SUSPECT IN PETTIS COUNTY
In order to dispel any rumors, Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders has released some information regarding a reported home invasion on Friday, September 3. Anders says- “Related to the home invasion, deputies, troopers and I conducted a neighborhood canvas (Saturday) morning in Walnut Hills. One burglary was identified on Locust Lane. During that investigation, deputies identified a second possible burglary next door.”www.kmmo.com
Comments / 0