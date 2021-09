A Massachusetts farm is apologizing to a Black couple after employees accused them of stealing apples.Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers detailed the incident, which occurred over Labor Day weekend, in a blog post.The couple and their two children went to Connors Farm in Danvers, Massachusetts, as the last hurrah before the summer ends. After spending over $100 on admission, fruit, food, and drinks, the joyous day took a turn as the family was leaving the apple orchard area.The family was stopped by a security guard after six apples overflowed from the designated apple bag into the bottom of a stroller....