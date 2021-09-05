No Waiting: Tetrarch seizes the heavy metal moment

The heavy metal tribute album was once a mainstay of used CD bargain bins. These releases often operated more like promotional tools than true albums, as labels asked their developing bands to bang out a Slayer or Iron Maiden cover in the hopes of perking up the ears of prospective fans. With precious few exceptions—the 1994 Black Sabbath tribute Nativity in Black went gold—these releases were essentially disposable, and they rarely featured artists with their own massive audiences. The Metallica Blacklist, a four-hour, 53-track behemoth of Black Album covers, is easily the most ambitious release of its kind. With contributions from pop stars, indie luminaries, and country icons, the Metallica-approved charity compilation is the band’s latest attempt to position their self-titled 1991 album as a work that transcends the boundaries of metal.