My quest to capture and preserve as many memories of Rogers as possible led me to an interview with Jerry Hiett. Jerry came to Rogers in 1970 and worked as executive editor for the Rogers Daily News, served many years on the City Council, and operated his antique and auction business. He and his family were also instrumental in the founding and sustaining of the Rogers Historical Museum. His jobs led him to meet many influential people, and he was involved in much of the history of Rogers from 1970 until the present. Here is some of his background and a few of his adventures: