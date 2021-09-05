CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fire Crews Are Strained As Climate Change Sparks More Extreme Weather Events

By Eric Westervelt
Posted by 
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

There's hope for the evacuated residents of South Lake Tahoe who are waiting to return to their homes. Firefighters have made progress against the massive Caldor Fire threatening the California resort town. Calmer winds and higher humidity have helped their efforts. But with megafires the new norm, the work of wildland firefighters is harder and longer than it used to be. Extreme weather fueled by climate change is putting a strain on them and other emergency workers. NPR's Eric Westervelt has this report.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
678
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Extreme Weather#Sparks#Cal Fire#Climate Change#Reno Fire#Burnout#Pentagon#The National Guard#Reno Battalion#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentgo955.com

U.S. Treasury climate official seeks insurance changes for extreme weather

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Climate-related weather events are costing American households, businesses and insurers billions of dollars in losses, and there is no sign that they will ease up, the U.S. Treasury’s top climate official told Reuters on Thursday. Climate counselor John Morton said Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/08/31/2021-18713/federal-insurance-office-request-for-information-on-the-insurance-sector-and-climate-related was...
Environmentkelo.com

U.S. Treasury climate official seeks insurance changes for extreme weather

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Climate-related weather events are costing American households, businesses and insurers billions of dollars in losses, and there is no sign that they will ease up, the U.S. Treasury’s top climate official told Reuters on Thursday. Climate counselor John Morton said Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/08/31/2021-18713/federal-insurance-office-request-for-information-on-the-insurance-sector-and-climate-related was...
EnvironmentMetro International

U.S. Treasury climate official seeks insurance changes for extreme weather

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Climate-related weather events are costing American households, businesses and insurers billions of dollars in losses, and there is no sign that they will ease up, the U.S. Treasury’s top climate official told Reuters on Thursday. Climate counselor John Morton said Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office (FIO) https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/08/31/2021-18713/federal-insurance-office-request-for-information-on-the-insurance-sector-and-climate-related was...
South Lake Tahoe, CAKCRA.com

Caldor Fire: Crews brace for more active fire weather amid risk from lightning

With winds forecast to pick up, crews are bracing for more active fire weather Friday as they continue to battle the large Caldor Fire in the Tahoe area. A weather system affecting Northern California resulted in multiple lightning-started fires throughout El Dorado County late Thursday night, and some firefighters were diverted from the Caldor Fire to battle the new fires, Cal Fire said.
Hoboken, NJthestute.com

Extreme weather in the Northeast – climate change to blame?

Just several days after Hurricane Ida’s category four landfall in Louisiana, it’s remnants slammed the Northeast as one of the most devastating storm systems the region has ever seen. The states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut bore witness to heavy downpour and flash flooding which amounted to power failure, infrastructure damage, and an ongoing rise in death toll as first responders continue their search and rescue for the missing in the most affected communities.
California StatePosted by
Connecticut Public

This Historic California Town Is A Living Legacy To The Chinese Immigrant Experience

America's oldest and best-known Chinatown is in San Francisco, but just a couple hours away is something a little different - a freestanding, historic Chinese town in the heart of California. This summer, reporters with NPR's international desk have been taking us to destinations in the countries they cover for a travel series called Wish You Were Here. Today, John Ruwitch, who covers U.S.-China affairs, takes us to Locke, Calif., to learn about its place in the Chinese immigrant experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy