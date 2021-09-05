Afghans Reflect On The U.S. Involvement In Their Country

The United States departure from Kabul after 20 years of fighting has been chaotic and is now almost over. The situation in the country remains fraught, though, after a terrorist attack on the airport being used for evacuations by the U.S. military. And that attack was followed by a retaliatory U.S. drone strike against the terrorist group ISIS-K. After over 200,000 lives lost and trillions of dollars spent, a lot of people are shocked by the inauspicious end to such a long and costly mission. Well, Azmat Khan says it shouldn't be surprising at all. She's an investigative reporter and a contributing writer to The New York Times Magazine, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.