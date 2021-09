To avoid a repeat of the Liverpool transfer crisis, FSG must demonstrate that lessons have been learned. This summer, only one newcomer walked through Anfield’s doors. After Liverpool fans hoped that a lack of spending in the January transfer window, when they only spent £3 million to try to solve their defensive injury crisis, the early arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the window for £36 million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig had given some hope that other areas would be addressed, the early arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the window for £36 million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig had given some hope that other areas would be addressed.