Republican FreeDumb is killing us

By GEORGE OCHENSKI
Independent Record
 5 days ago

There’s no nice way to put it. Hundreds of Montanans are now getting sick and dying thanks to the anti-science, anti-mask, anti-vax messages propagated by the insane rhetoric of Republican politicians under the false rubric of “personal responsibility” and “freedom.”. But as the costs to society continue to rise exponentially...

