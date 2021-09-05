CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of Texas Law Professor Breaks Down The State's Unusual Abortion Ban

 5 days ago

NPR's Lulu Garcia Navarro talks with University of Texas Law Professor, Elizabeth Sepper about the unique enforcement mechanism of the Texas abortion ban.

