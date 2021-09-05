Best new books: 5 of the most hotly awaited novels of the autumn

In early 2010, an email arrived in my inbox from a writer I didn’t yet know—but one whose first novel, in what seemed a bizarre coincidence, I had just purchased the weekend before. It’s perhaps less freaky when you consider that the book, Lauren Groff’s Monsters of Templeton, was a bestseller, was recently out in paperback, and was gracing the front tables of most good bookstores. But I’d been out of the loop and picked it up on a whim, drawn in by flap copy about a town and its layered history. For all I knew, I was now hallucinating this email. Lauren was reaching out with a kind word about a short story of mine and a fellowship nomination; and I was putting it together that this was the same author whose work I’d already discovered and admired in the pages of The Best American Short Stories.