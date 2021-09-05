CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Best new books: 5 of the most hotly awaited novels of the autumn

By Stella magazine writers
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the bestselling My Name Is Lucy Barton are in for a treat as the novelist returns to her heroine once more. We find Lucy reconnecting with her ex-husband William after he makes a life-changing discovery. They travel through America in the hope of finding answers, reassessing their marriage breakdown on the way. Strout’s simple yet profound voice as she questions the mystery of relationships has never been more eloquent. Oh, read it! (Viking, £14.99) Read by Marianne Jones, editor-in-chief.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Faulks
Person
Thomas Mann
Person
Elizabeth Strout
Person
Cecelia Ahern
Person
Sally Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful World#Faber Faber#Snow Country#Birdsong And Human Traces#Harpercollins#German#Stella Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
Related
Books & LiteratureWorld Economic Forum

10 new leadership books to add to this autumn's reading list

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at Wharton, bestselling author, and host of the TED podcast WorkLife. In this piece, Grant outlines his top 10 leadership reading recommendations for the fall. He categorizes these into 3 groups based on their subject matter. As the summer winds to a close and...
Books & LiteratureEsquire

The Best Books of Fall 2021

Practically every season, we say, “This is the best season in books ever.” But this fall, we really, really mean it. As Saturday Night Live’s Stefon would say, this season in books has everything: hotly-anticipated new novels from buzzy contemporary writers, gripping nonfiction about the most pressing issues of our lifetimes, and even the return of long-dormant literary giants like Joy Williams and Gayl Jones. What more could you possibly want?
Books & Literaturetheeverygirl.com

The Most Anticipated New Books of Fall 2021

The beginning of fall means making a few essential purchases: at least one new candle, a collection of sweaters, and a stack of new books to curl up with as it finally starts to get chillier outside. The best way to recreate the back-to-school energy that we all know and miss around this time of year? Bulking up your to-read list, of course. Whether you’re looking for a spooky thriller to match the season or you’re more of a memoir person, fall is the best time of year to get in touch with your bookish side.
Books & LiteratureColumbian

Winfrey selects Jeffers novel for book club

NEW YORK — One of the year’s most anticipated debut novels, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” is now an Oprah Winfrey book club pick. Published Tuesday, Jeffers’ novel traces centuries of Black history through a family in the U.S.South and its contemporary narrator, young Ailey Paul Garfield. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” named for the canonical Black scholar and activist, has received advance praise from Angie Thomas, Jacqueline Woodson and Stephanie Powell Watts among others.
New York City, NYanothermag.com

The Author Behind the Definitive “Hot Girl Summer” Novel

“People keep saying it’s the hot girl summer book,” says Marlowe Granados of her debut novel Happy Hour, a tale of the sticky, sweet heat of summer in New York City and girls living their best, champagne-soaked lives. Best friends Isa, the story’s diarist narrator, and Gala arrive in the city for a season of scraping by; they sublet a room cheaply, wrangle dinners paid for by other people, and sell vintage clothes at market stalls to fund their nights out. For the author, these are girls coming from a lineage of glamorous, rootless women – the socialites of the 1930s and 40s, screwball comedy stars, and Jean Rhys heroines.
Posted by
Fully-Booked.ca

8 Best Movie Adaptations Of Classic Novels

Going from book to movie can be a complicated process. Adapting classic novelsfor the screen is a huge gamble. The more people who love the novel, the more people there are to criticize the movie. And its difficult to pack everything that is in a novel into a less-than-2-hour-long movie, while still managing to captivate an audience. No matter how you do it, someone will be there to criticize the result.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

The 22 best dystopian novels to read in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Dystopian novels are a speculative science fiction subgenre. From classics to fantastical new releases, here are 22 can't-miss dystopian books. Want more books? Check out the best science fiction, fantasy, and horror books. Dystopian novels are set in...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Lauren Groff and Rebecca Makkai Talk Literary Ethics, the Loneliness of Bodies, and Writerly Friendship

In early 2010, an email arrived in my inbox from a writer I didn’t yet know—but one whose first novel, in what seemed a bizarre coincidence, I had just purchased the weekend before. It’s perhaps less freaky when you consider that the book, Lauren Groff’s Monsters of Templeton, was a bestseller, was recently out in paperback, and was gracing the front tables of most good bookstores. But I’d been out of the loop and picked it up on a whim, drawn in by flap copy about a town and its layered history. For all I knew, I was now hallucinating this email. Lauren was reaching out with a kind word about a short story of mine and a fellowship nomination; and I was putting it together that this was the same author whose work I’d already discovered and admired in the pages of The Best American Short Stories.
Books & LiteratureVox

Ask a Book Critic: Autumnal books to get you ready for fall

Welcome to the latest installment of Vox’s Ask a Book Critic, in which I, Vox book critic Constance Grady, provide book recommendations to suit your very specific mood: either how you’re feeling right now or how you’d like to be feeling instead. If you prefer your recommendations in audio form,...
Books & Literature10000birds.com

A Most Remarkable Book

You get three or four books in one with Jonathan Meiburg’s A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World’s Smartest Birds of Prey. And it’s more than the sum of the parts. There’s a meditation on and biography of the American/Argentinian/English naturalist and novelist, W.H....
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

‘Novel of the moment’: Sally Rooney’s third book hits the shelves

It’s been one of the most hyped book releases in the literary calendar, with fans desperate to get their hands on a copy of Sally Rooney’s hotly anticipated third novel. Following on from the dizzying success of her critically acclaimed first two books, Beautiful World, Where Are You is already the No 1 bestseller on Amazon. Waterstones said that not only were orders up on Rooney’s last novel, Normal People, it was their biggest order for fiction ever.
Books & LiteratureIn Style

Sally Rooney's New Novel May Be Her Best Yet

What can be said about Sally Rooney that hasn't been said before? She's the voice of her generation; she's overrated; she inspired a garish bucket hat that is at once a status symbol and fodder for Twitter memes. Rooney, the millennial success story, seems to be a conversation topic far more engrossing than the content of her two (soon to be three) best-selling novels, the latter of which was adapted into a hit Hulu series. And yet, Rooney is completely uninterested in the discourse surrounding herself — in fact, she appears to be increasingly confounded by it. "Why should someone have to disclose facts about their upbringing and family life to the public, just because they've written a novel?" she asks The Guardian.
Books & Literaturequillette.com

Jessie Tu and the Fashionably Regressive Approach to Reading

Any person who produces art or literature, or who offers up anything at all for public consumption, must have a thick skin. Harsh reviews are as much a part of the writing life as days in front of a blank screen. But Jessie Tu’s recent article in the Sydney Morning Herald about Irish novelist Sally Rooney strikes a nastier tone than most scathing book reviews manage. It is symptomatic of an increasingly prevalent trend in literature, according to which the identity of the writer is more important than the words on the page. If your reaction is to scoff and retort that this is exactly what happened when white men dominated publishing, well okay. But that injustice is simply being re-rehearsed in reverse—this time, the wolf preens in progressive sheep’s clothing, masquerading as virtuous while advocating a heavily regressive approach to reading.
Books & LiteratureTulsa World

Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

——— Sally Rooney's "Normal People" was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author's second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years. Their chemistry was so special that the book's title seemed to apply to others. "I did used to think I could read your mind at times," said Connell. "But maybe that's normal." "It's not," Marianne assured him.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Why News Reporters Write the Best Crime Novels

Every reader goes through phases with their selection habits. Last year, for example, I wanted as little to do with the modern world as possible, for reasons I’m sure you can understand. I didn’t want to read anything set in the last decade and I certainly didn’t feel like reading any dystopian novels written to reflect an ominous future. I wanted out of these times and, for about nine months, out of this place as well. Escapism. Nostalgia. My fiction intake was a pretty steady diet of P.G. Wodehouse, Nancy Mitford, Evelyn Waugh, Vita Sackville-West and Anthony Powell. I wanted to read about British people from the last century and their very British problems that were sometimes funny, but often just sad enough.
Books & Literaturehappymag.tv

The 11 best graphic novels of all time

Graphic novels are a relatively new style of novel, but they’ve grown to become one of the most cherished literary forms in recent memory. Graphic novels are one of the most gorgeous, adventurous, and awesome intersections of art and literature. You may have heard of the Marvel and DC cinematic multi-verses, whose origins began with the humble comic book and graphic novel. Since then, the literary form has been popularised over more than a few decades — so, it’s no easy task to pick the best.
Books & Literatureclick orlando

Susanna Clarke's 'Piranesi' wins Women's Prize for Fiction

LONDON – British writer Susanna Clarke won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction on Wednesday for her mind-tweaking fantasy novel “Piranesi" — a book that chronic illness made her fear she would never get to write. Clarke, 61, was awarded the 30,000 pound ($41,000) prize for her second novel, which...
Books & LiteratureVulture

Michaela Coel’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they would take to a desert island, and it has shared the results with Vulture. Below, Michaela Coel — actress, screenwriter, director, and author of the new book Misfits: A Personal Manifesto — shares her list. $20. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy