Yes. You read the headline right. Terry Cavanaugh’s 2010 game VVVVVV has received a new update in 2021. It’s been over seven years since the game saw a patch, so why now?. Early last year, Cavanaugh made the source code for VVVVVV public and let people mess around with the game. As a result of opening up the game, update 2.3 features many changes, all of which are linked in Cavanaugh’s blog about the release. While this is an official release for the game, its creator didn’t do most of the work on the newest version but was the gatekeeper for what made it in.