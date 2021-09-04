Arnaud, Michels Earn Wins as D&E Defends Rt 33 Cup
Event: Route 33 Cup Classic (5K) | Elkins, W. Va. (Host: Davis & Elkins) Result: Davis & Elkins men finished first with 17 points. D&E women finished first with 21 points. The Short Story: Davis & Elkins claimed the top three finishes and had seven of the top ten finishes on the men's side. The Senator women had the top finish and seven of the top ten finishes as well. Both Senator squads defended their Route 33 Cup titles at Glendale Park in Elkins.senatornation.com
