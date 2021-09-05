Quick Hits: Syracuse’s offensive line shows improvement
Syracuse opened its season with a solid 29-9 road win at Ohio in its 2021 season opener. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Probably the best takeaway from the night is that the Syracuse offensive line turned in a strong effort. The group gave up just one sack on 19 pass plays and the Orange rolled up 283 yards on the ground at 6.4 yards a carry. For as much trouble as the line has had the last couple seasons, this effort was a ray of light.sujuiceonline.com
