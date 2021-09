As the calendar turns to the month of September, the Miami Marlins travel to Citi Field in New York for a matchup against their NL East division foe Mets. The Marlins hit the road for a quick three-game series fresh off a series win over the Reds at home over the weekend. After dropping Game One of the series, Miami was able to take the next two in an impressive showing against one of the top teams in the National League.