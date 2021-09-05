Colts: Will Carson Wentz be ready for Week 1 despite return from COVID list?

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their starting quarterback and center, and a rotational wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, and Zach Pascal have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Colts. According to a report from NFL Network, all three players are close contacts of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they can return to the field in five days as long as they continue to test negative and remain asymptomatic. Per the league’s protocols, only unvaccinated players are are subject to quarantined as high-risk close contacts based on contact tracing, according to the Washington Post.