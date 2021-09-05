CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts: Will Carson Wentz be ready for Week 1 despite return from COVID list?

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Indianapolis Colts were planning to go into the season with Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback, but thanks to some residual bad luck that appears to have followed him over from his days with the Philadelphia Eagles, we still don’t have a definitive answer on that front.

NFLfastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Colts' Carson Wentz 'optimistic' about starting Week 1 vs. Seahawks

New Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz underwent "very successful" foot surgery to repair an issue Aug. 2 and, more recently, was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday as he attempts to prepare for the regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 12. According...
NFLpff.com

Indianapolis Colts place quarterback Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has hit another obstacle less than two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL season, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Colts center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal, the team announced Monday. Wentz recently returned to practice...
NFLFox 59

Carson Wentz a full-go at Colts’ practice, but Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes out

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz’s availability for the season opener no longer is the main health issue for the Indianapolis Colts. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice Wednesday, which is the first heavy day of preparation for Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Rhodes is...
NFLblackchronicle.com

Colts place Carson Wentz, Pro Bowl C Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their starting quarterback and center, and a rotational wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, and Zach Pascal have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Colts. According to a report from NFL Network, all three players are close contacts of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they can return to the field in five days as long as they continue to test negative and remain asymptomatic. Per the league’s protocols, only unvaccinated players are are subject to quarantined as high-risk close contacts based on contact tracing, according to the Washington Post.
NFLchatsports.com

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson trending toward playing Week 1 for Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is looking more and more likely to line up under center Week 1. After being a limited participant in practice all of last week, Colts coach Frank Reich said Sunday that Wentz will take part in team drills for the first time since undergoing foot surgery almost four weeks ago.
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Wentz, 2 other starters on Colts' COVID list

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz's big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Wentz, Kelly, Pascal Back from COVID List, Hilton, Ehlinger, Patmon Land On IR

On Thursday morning, the Indianapolis Colts announced a handful of roster moves as they activated quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, and wide receiver Zach Pascal off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List. In corresponding moves to make room on the roster, the team also placed wide receivers T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon as well as quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Injured Reserve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Announce Thursday Carson Wentz Update

Weeks of hand-wringing about Carson Wentz and his status for the upcoming season with the Indianapolis Colts have proven to be completely unnecessary as of today. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Colts have activated Wentz off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz went on the list several days ago, along with center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal.
NFL1075thefan.com

Colts QB Carson Wentz Comes Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Colts GM Hopes Everyone Gets Vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts have a team coronavirus vaccination rate of 75%, which is below the NFL average of 90%. “Do I think everybody should be vaccinated? Absolutely, I do. I am for the vaccine. (Head Coach) Frank (Reich) is for the vaccine. We have a lot of guys on our team that are for the vaccine and I want to make sure that people understand that around our community, that this is a good thing. Is it 100 percent perfect? No, no it’s not but it’s a good thing,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard Wednesday.
NFL975thefanatic.com

Good News For Eagles as Carson Wentz Set to Start Week 1 for Colts

Its not often that the news another teams QB will be suiting up is good news for a different team, but in this case, its huge for the Eagles. Ian Rapoport has reported Wentz is back to being a full participant in practice, and will play for the Colts this Sunday.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vegas No Longer Favors Colts In Week 1, Even With Carson Wentz Starting

On today’s “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell” RJ and the crew discuss how sour the market has been toward the Colts. There’s a consensus that Seattle may be on the decline, and the Colts actually opened as the favorites by 2.5 for their Week 1 matchup. But when QB Carson Wentz suffered an injury, the line took a big jump in Seattle’s direction; under the assumption Wentz would be unavailable. But now that Wentz is playing, Seattle remains the favorite by 3 points, which confuses RJ.

