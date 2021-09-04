Where to start when creating an estate plan
The COVID-19 pandemic has made Americans even more aware of the importance of planning for the unexpected. While no one knows exactly what’s in store for the future, one thing you can do for your loved ones is create an estate plan that expresses your wishes in the event of incapacity or death. If you’re like a lot of people, you may not know where to start, but here are five documents that can form the foundation of a well thought out estate plan:www.marshallindependent.com
Comments / 0