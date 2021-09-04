CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake's Certified Lover Boy Album Breaks Apple Music and Spotify Single-Day Streaming Records

Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, is breaking major records on streaming platforms. According to Apple Music in an Instagram post on Friday (Sept. 3), Drizzy’s CLB broke his own record for the most-streamed album in a single day. Sharing an image of the LP's artwork of different pregnant women emojis, the caption reads, “@champagnepapi topped his own record. 🏆 #CertifiedLoverBoy is now the biggest album debut EVER on Apple Music, surpassing the record 6 God set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018 #CLB."

