Effect of Metabolic Syndrome on WTC-Lung Disease Risk Examined

Neil Minkoff, MD, and Nihar R. Desai, MD, MPH, provide insight into quality measures to incentivize value-based care in cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that we think about on the payer side are the quality measures. There are the HEDIS [Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set] measures, which were originally designed for employers to measure the quality of health plans. Those started with mammogram rates and colon screening rates and moved to A1C rates and some other things. They are now often applied to commercial populations. The clinics are taking care of those commercial populations as an evaluation of quality. Then there are the Stars measures, which are more for the Medicare or Medicare Advantage population and clinics, or at least those who are taking risks on those. There are also some hospital-based measures, and there are some that seem like they would be relevant: percentage of patients with blood pressure control, percentage of patients with A1C control, and admission and readmission rates, especially as Medicare measures them specifically around cardiac diagnoses. I can see plans looking to try to do value-based care, which is to try to reward those entities that show either the best of those levels or the most improvement in some set of those levels. Medicare is already being rather aggressive with reimbursement, but those are generalized measures. Are there things you would recommend that would help to define the value of the care that’s being provided in your clinics beyond basic things like blood pressure, A1C, and admission or readmission rates? How do you think we should measure quality in a clinic like that?