CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Effect of Metabolic Syndrome on WTC-Lung Disease Risk Examined

physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

FRIDAY, Sept. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Firefighters who were on active duty on Sept. 11, 2001 (9/11) may be able to reduce their risk for World Trade Center-Lung Injury (WTC-LI), according to a study published online Sept. 2 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Noting...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtc#Metabolic Syndrome#Disease#Cholesterol#9 11#Healthday News#New York University#Non Wtc Li#Fvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Related
Diseases & Treatmentswxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that can lead to chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Researchers say it can sometimes be reversed with lifestyle changes. We talk about metabolic syndrome with the experts and a patient. Our guests:. Lynda Powell, Charles J. and Margaret Roberts Professor...
Diseases & Treatmentscell.com

Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 suggests that metabolic risk factors are the leading drivers of the burden of ischemic heart disease

The IHD burden has shifted from higher SDI regions to lower ones. Uncontrolled metabolic risk led to unchanged IHD-related deaths in lower SDI regions. Well-controlled metabolic risk led to decreased IHD deaths in higher SDI regions. Metabolic dysfunction is becoming a predominant risk for the development of many comorbidities. Ischemic...
Diseases & Treatmentsdrperlmutter.com

Uric Acid and Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Why is uric acid included on the typical comprehensive blood panel that many people get as part of their annual physical examination? This certainly would be a good question to ask your doctor. Quite likely the answer you will receive will center on the role of uric acid in terms of either kidney stones or gout. But if you don’t have kidney stones and don’t suffer from gout, why would you need to know your uric acid level? As it turns out, this is an incredibly important metric to follow and understand as it relates to far more than simply risk for gout or kidney stones. We now understand that elevation of uric acid strongly correlates with so many disease issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity, dyslipidemia, hypertension, kidney disease, and many other conditions.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Outcome Monitoring and Patient-Centered Interventions for Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome

A panel of experts discuss monitoring outcomes and effective patient-centered interventions to improve care for patients with cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: You mentioned you have a clinic designated to metabolic syndrome. How does that clinic get measured in terms of the job it’s doing? You brought up earlier that none of the patients have their LDL [low-density lipoprotein] controlled, and not all patients have their blood pressure controlled. Are you tracking that kind of information in the clinic?
Fitnessgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Telemonitoring-Supported Exercise Training May Improve Liver Inflammation, Fibrosis in Metabolic Syndrome

In individuals with metabolic syndrome, a 6-month lifestyle intervention based on exercise training with specialized telemonitoring-based supervisions can help improve liver inflammation and fibrosis, according to study results published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Metabolic syndrome is a major global health concern and risk factor for metabolic-associated fatty liver disease....
Fitnessspring.org.uk

The Inflammatory Diet That Increases Heart Disease Risk

An inflammatory diet can cause heart disease, but anti-inflammatory foods can help protect the heart. Proinflammatory diets increase cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk but changing over to anti-inflammatory foods can reverse the condition. Refined grains like white flour, white bread, white rice, and pastries, processed meats like smoked, canned, dry, salted...
Health Servicesajmc.com

Role of Quality Measures in Population Health Management of Cardiorenal Metabolic Syndrome

Neil Minkoff, MD, and Nihar R. Desai, MD, MPH, provide insight into quality measures to incentivize value-based care in cardiorenal metabolic syndrome. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that we think about on the payer side are the quality measures. There are the HEDIS [Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set] measures, which were originally designed for employers to measure the quality of health plans. Those started with mammogram rates and colon screening rates and moved to A1C rates and some other things. They are now often applied to commercial populations. The clinics are taking care of those commercial populations as an evaluation of quality. Then there are the Stars measures, which are more for the Medicare or Medicare Advantage population and clinics, or at least those who are taking risks on those. There are also some hospital-based measures, and there are some that seem like they would be relevant: percentage of patients with blood pressure control, percentage of patients with A1C control, and admission and readmission rates, especially as Medicare measures them specifically around cardiac diagnoses. I can see plans looking to try to do value-based care, which is to try to reward those entities that show either the best of those levels or the most improvement in some set of those levels. Medicare is already being rather aggressive with reimbursement, but those are generalized measures. Are there things you would recommend that would help to define the value of the care that’s being provided in your clinics beyond basic things like blood pressure, A1C, and admission or readmission rates? How do you think we should measure quality in a clinic like that?
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Learn About Lyme Disease: Are You at Risk?

You’ve probably heard of Lyme disease, and maybe you’ve even had it. What exactly is Lyme disease, and what causes it? And does having diabetes put you at risk?. The Lyme Disease Association defines Lyme disease as “a bacterial disease which, in the U.S., is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi or newly discovered Borrelia mayonnii.” These bacteria can attack any system in the body and produce different Lyme disease symptoms.
AdvocacyConnecticut Post

Inaugural ILD Day Brings Awareness for Interstitial Lung Disease

(BPT) - Nine patient advocacy groups partner to educate about ILD on September 15, 2021. It’s very possible you’ve never heard of interstitial lung disease (ILD), despite the more than 200 types of ILD that affect over 250,000 Americans. That’s why nine patient advocacy organizations have partnered to raise awareness for ILDs with the first-ever ILD Day, September 15, 2021.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Heart Disease Statistics and Risk Factors

From 1990 to 2019, cardiovascular disease cases almost doubled, increasing from 271 million to 523 million worldwide. Deaths from heart disease also increased, from 12.1 million in 1990 to 18.6 million in 2019. Here are more statistics about heart disease that you’ll want to know, including types of cardiovascular disease,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy