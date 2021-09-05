Sparks adopts 'vertical vision': Build upward, not outward, mayor says
The City of Sparks' population has increased more than 18 percent in the past decade and now is projected to surpass 107,000 residents, according to U.S. Census figures. That growth has been fueled by the addition of major employers like Tesla, Panasonic and Google at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in neighboring Storey County. Yet that growth faces an eventual halt, Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson said on Nevada Newsmakers.www.nevadaappeal.com
