Jim Cramer's got a warning to investors around the market. He detailed his thoughts in a Real Money column late Wednesday, Sept. 8. "I don't want to waste your time. The reasons I want you to be ready for volatility -- a Wall Street code word for a selloff -- are myriad and I want to tick them down right now," Cramer wrote. "First, I am a huge believer that the stock market is driven not just by the Fed, although I know most in the media think the Fed is all that matters, but about how companies are doing. Earnings, sales, the pedestrian day-to-day stuff is what I care about because it's what drives the vast majority of individual moves."