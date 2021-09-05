CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

The fans, the bands, the drama - Week 1 in college football reminds us of what we missed in 2020

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of college football's best teams took the field in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday and delivered a gift to the world. They flipped a coin standing on a logo for a mayonnaise brand. They fought through a punishing war of attrition, delivering one punishing blow after another, when victory was measured in inches, not yards. They played a game without an offensive touchdown and managed to enthrall the sellout crowd, half in orange, half in red. We often compare these games to heavyweight fights, but the analogy feels anachronistic. When was the last time a heavyweight bout mattered so much to so many people?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Nick Saban ass-chewings are in midseason form

There’s not really much to write about Mercer, is there? The definition of a paycheck slaughter if ever there were one. Alabama’s walk-ons could beat that team by 35 points and not break much of a sweat doing it. And given yesterday’s practice intensity, apparently the players know that as...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

LaBryan Ray set to return, other Alabama updates from Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first weekly SEC teleconference of the season Wednesday, providing a few updates on players’ health and other topics before Saturday’s opener against Miami. Here were the highlights:. -- Saban said the opening game is “very challenging” and first games often include “things you’re not...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The 2021 NFL season got underway at Raymond Jones Stadium on Thursday night. It was fitting that Cris Collinsworth was on the call. Collinsworth began his 2021 regular season commentary in the booth with his infamous slide. The NBC broadcaster joined partner Al Michaels by sliding himself and his chair into the broadcast picture ahead of Thursday’s game.
Randolph County, NCAsheboro Courier-Tribune

What we learned from week 3 of prep football in Randolph County

Here is what we learned from week 3 of the 2021 high school football season in Randolph County. It was a slow week, with just three teams able to play games. Providence Grove continued on its path of becoming a powerhouse with a 54-0 rout of Jordan-Matthews. This was hardly unexpected. The Patriots were heavily favored. At the same time, it's another step forward after the promise this team showed in the spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy