Scorpions have been accused of being “very rude” and greedy by their former drummer Herman Rarebell. Interviewed in the next issue of Classic Rock magazine, Rarebell, who powered the group from 1977 to 1995 and is forever destined to be known to Scorpions fans as ‘Herman Ze German’ (the title of his 1986 solo album) is critical of his former bandmates for ignoring his offer to re-enlist following their 2016 dismissal of drummer James Kottak. Asked if he was disappointed not to have been invited back into the fold by frontman Klaus Meine and guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the drummer relies: “I’ll tell you how disappointed I am. I sent them a message offering my services, and never even got a reply. I thought that was very rude.”