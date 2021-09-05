Minnesota Should Feel Really Good About Their Chances in the Big Ten West

Minnesota (-20) ESPN FPI: Minnesota has 91.7% chance to win. Last meeting: Minnesota 26, Miami (OH) 3 — September 15, 2018. There were no tune-up games for Miami (OH) and Minnesota this season. Both programs opened against top 10 competition and were worn down by superior offenses. Miami fell flat out of the gate, allowing No. 8 Cincinnati to jump to a 21-0 lead before the first quarter subsided. On the contrary, Minnesota came out swinging against No. 4 Ohio State and held a lead until the late third quarter. While the Gophers couldn’t hang on, the loss wasn’t the most dreary thing to happen Thursday night — star running back Mohamed Ibrahim suffered a season-ending leg injury to put a damper on the team’s 2021 outlook.