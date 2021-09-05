CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins Police: Stop Spreading Rumors On Shooting Threat

By Doug Randall
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 5 days ago
The Fort Collins Police Department says people need to check the facts before spreading rumors about a recent social media threat of a school shooting. Police posted about the shooting threat against "Fort Collins schools" on their Facebook page last week and outlined steps that were being taken to keep kids safe. But they say the problem is that people are spreading panic in the community with a lot of false information.

laramielive.com

Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#School Shooting#Police Services#Fcpolice
