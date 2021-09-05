Community Calendar

n Mixed Media Collage Acrylics: Through Sept. 28. Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes, presents the work of Anne Martin McCool. scottmilo.com.

n Woodapalooza: noon-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5-6. The Woodworkers Guild presents a free gallery showcasing fine woodwork at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley. woodapalooza.com.

n Roaming Artists Show: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The show features original works by 30 plein air artists at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 Northeast Camano Drive, Camano Island.

n Native Plant Field Trip: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Washington Native Plant Society Koma-Kulshan will host a free field trip to Artist Point and Heather Meadows in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Registration required. wnpskoma.org.

n Big Wetland Loop Hike: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an informative hike about wetlands and watersheds. The 4- to 7-mile hike has steep inclines. Meets at the 29th Street trail access in Anacortes. friendsoftheacfl.org.

n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.

n Blast From the Past: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 10-12. Sedro-Woolley will celebrate the ‘70s with a car show and live music. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.

n Farmtoberfest: noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. The Bavarian-themed block party will feature games, food and live music. farmstrongbrewing.com.

n Cooking Greens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Suzanne Butler will teach a class on ways to make kale, Swiss chard and collards tastier, at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. $15. Call 360-466-3821 to reserve a spot.

n More Sounds of a Dry Martini: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Anacortes Public Library will host jazz musician Brent Jensen with Jamie Findlay on guitar, Chris Symer on bass and Steve Tate on drums at the Heart of Anacortes, Fourth Street and O Avenue, Anacortes.

n Supporting Employees with Disabilities: The hour-long sessions are free and will be held at noon Tuesdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Burlington Chamber of Commerce is holding three online training sessions for business owners and managers on how to support employees with disabilities. burlington-chamber.com.

n Northwest-inspired Art: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Professional landscape artist Chris Viau will give a presentation of poetry and art inspired by the Northwest. $10. ncascades.org.

n All about Seeds: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Washington Native Plant Society Koma-Kulshan chapter will host the meeting at the ReStore, 2309 Meridian St., Bellingham. wnpskoma.org.

n Holistic Gardening: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Join Gwendolyn Hannam of the Whidbey Island Conservation District for free Zoom talk on planning a thriving, natural garden. camanowildlifehabitat.org.

n Christmas Poster Contest: Submit by noon Thursday, Sept. 15. Artists may submit a 16”-by-16” graphic with the theme “Partridge in a Pear Tree” for the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce. Grand prize is $250, youth prize is $100. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.

n Whatcom Museum: In-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, will be held at 12:15 and 2 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7, at the museum in Bellingham. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.

n Free Museum Day: Saturday, Sept. 18. For Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham and various Seattle-area museums will have free admission. A free ticket must be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. christiansonsnursery.com.

n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Heritage Flight Museum, Burlington. Demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.

n Luminaries Artists Awards: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. A reception will be held in celebration of artists Kevin Paul and Pieter VanZanden for the 2020 Luminaries Awards. Registration required. museumofnwart.org. 360-466-4446, ext. 103.

n Meditative Hand Stitching: Sept. 18-21. Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts, 503 Morris St., La Conner, will host a four-day class in meditative kantha hand stitching with a follow-up online course on Nov. 9 and 23. $474. gailcreativestudies.com.

n Shred-a-Thon: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Bring old documents to be shredded to 909 17th St., Anacortes, for a fundraiser for the Anacortes Family Center’s women and children shelter. $20 per box suggested donation. anacortesfamily.org.

n Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Participants of the North Sound Walk to End Alzheimer’s are encouraged to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. 206-529-3865. alz.org.

n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The 5K fun run and walk benefits the Anacortes School Foundation. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.

n Latino Business Leaders: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Freddy Zavala of Birrieria Tijuana will give a free virtual talk on entrepreneurship in Spanish. facebook.com/LatinoBusinessLeadersWA.

n Hospice of the Northwest: Eight-week Zoom class on grief recovery methods begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. hospicenw.org.

n Family to Family Course: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 4-28. NAMI Skagit will hold a free virtual course for family members and loved ones of adults with mental illnesses or brain disorders. namiskagit.org.