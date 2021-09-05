How Long Does Scalp Micropigmentation Last?

On the list of annoying beauty concerns we have, a dry scalp is in the top 10. There's nothing fun about dealing with a dry, itchy, and flaky scalp day in and day out. "Is it dandruff? Could you be experiencing a negative reaction to styling products? Or could a tight, dry scalp suggest something more serious?" If you ask yourself these questions, you know that finding the root cause of your dry scalp can be tricky. So, we spoke to three scalp and hair experts to learn about the causes and treatments for a dry scalp.