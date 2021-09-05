CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, MO

Celebrate canines at free “Paws in the Park’ festival with contests, demos, raffles and more

By St. Charles County Parks
70 West Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for some doggone fun with the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department! Dog lovers and their pets from across the region are invited to the 17th annual Paws in the Park dog festival from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Broemmelsiek Park in Defiance. The event, which supports local animal shelters, is a regional favorite and takes place at the park’s Off-Leash Dog Area, 1795 Highway DD.

