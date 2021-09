If you asked 50 different entrepreneurs why they chose to become entrepreneurs, many of them would say that they wanted to make a difference. Innovation and disruption are invigorating. It means waking up every day with an internal drive to shake up the status quo. Some will say that they saw a problem that no one was solving, so they decided to do something about it themselves. Others will say that they wanted to achieve economic success, and a career as an entrepreneur—while somewhat risky—can be quite lucrative.