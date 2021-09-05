CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down the Jets' 53-Man Roster, Position by Position

By Randy Lange
Cover picture for the articleThe Jets are refurbishing all areas of their attack as they head toward Sept. 12 at Carolina and the start to the 2021 NFL season. New head coach Robert Saleh brought in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. And they have been installing new systems on both sides of the ball. For LaFleur, it's the West Coast wide zone scheme. For Ulbrich, it's a 4-3 front that Jets haven't used as their base for most of the past 15 years.

