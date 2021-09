Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called it a “farce” that Premier League clubs remained unsure if they could field their Brazilian stars this weekend as the row over their refusal to release them for international duty continued.As it stood on Friday lunchtime, Manchester UnitedManchester City Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds were due to be without key players after the Brazilian federation asked FIFA to enforce rules preventing players from playing for five days if they failed to report for international duty.Premier League clubs made a collective decision not to release players for duty if it meant them travelling to red-list countries as...