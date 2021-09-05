Kayak The Thousand Islands Area In Florida Day Or Night With Cocoa Kayaking

Life can get so busy, we sometimes miss those quiet moments in nature. But what better way to reconnect with your own backyard and the beauty of Florida than by hitting the waterways in a kayak! Thanks to Cocoa Kayaking in Florida, visitors can enjoy touring the Thousand Islands area from the comfort of a kayak or paddleboard. The best part of it all is that you never know what you might see out on the water.

Cocoa Kayaking offers guests a chance to take a tour of the Thousand Islands area from a provided kayak or paddleboard.

Don’t worry if you aren’t a pro paddler, there are plenty of tours available so that you can get the most out of your experience.

Many guests start with the Thousand Islands Mangrove Tunnel tour, which takes about two hours total and provides an opportunity to paddle through the live mangroves.

Another fan-favorite tour is the bioluminescent tour! Florida is one of only six places in the world where you can experience this phenomenon, which is why this kayaking tour is such a hit.

There are also clear-bottom kayak tours available too, so while you paddle you can see what’s going on below.

You never know what type of Florida wildlife you’ll come across during these tours, whether it’s a friendly crab hitching a ride…

…or the snout of a sea cow popping up to say hello.

Whether you book a sunset tour or a nighttime bioluminescent glow tour, no matter what you’ll have a memorable experience thanks to Cocoa Kayaking.

To find out where Cocoa Kayaking is in Cocoa Beach, click here to open the map.

Have you ever completed a kayaking tour from Cocoa Kayaking in Florida before? Cocoa Kayaking has different opportunities along the east coast of Florida including Titusville and Merritt Island, too.

Address: Cocoa Kayaking (Kayak and Paddleboard Tours), 5000 Tom Warriner Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA