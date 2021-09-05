CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kayak The Thousand Islands Area In Florida Day Or Night With Cocoa Kayaking

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Life can get so busy, we sometimes miss those quiet moments in nature. But what better way to reconnect with your own backyard and the beauty of Florida than by hitting the waterways in a kayak! Thanks to Cocoa Kayaking in Florida, visitors can enjoy touring the Thousand Islands area from the comfort of a kayak or paddleboard. The best part of it all is that you never know what you might see out on the water.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtok6_0bnDq0gf00
Cocoa Kayaking offers guests a chance to take a tour of the Thousand Islands area from a provided kayak or paddleboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVJbG_0bnDq0gf00
Don’t worry if you aren’t a pro paddler, there are plenty of tours available so that you can get the most out of your experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Or6Ls_0bnDq0gf00
Many guests start with the Thousand Islands Mangrove Tunnel tour, which takes about two hours total and provides an opportunity to paddle through the live mangroves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edSkL_0bnDq0gf00
Another fan-favorite tour is the bioluminescent tour! Florida is one of only six places in the world where you can experience this phenomenon, which is why this kayaking tour is such a hit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBk6C_0bnDq0gf00
There are also clear-bottom kayak tours available too, so while you paddle you can see what’s going on below.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSvlL_0bnDq0gf00
You never know what type of Florida wildlife you’ll come across during these tours, whether it’s a friendly crab hitching a ride…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWR8p_0bnDq0gf00
…or the snout of a sea cow popping up to say hello.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375ZAQ_0bnDq0gf00
Whether you book a sunset tour or a nighttime bioluminescent glow tour, no matter what you’ll have a memorable experience thanks to Cocoa Kayaking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjiAA_0bnDq0gf00
To find out where Cocoa Kayaking is in Cocoa Beach, click here to open the map.

Have you ever completed a kayaking tour from Cocoa Kayaking in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Cocoa Kayaking has different opportunities along the east coast of Florida including Titusville and Merritt Island, too. Make sure to visit the website or Facebook Page in order to find the location closest to you!

Address: Cocoa Kayaking (Kayak and Paddleboard Tours), 5000 Tom Warriner Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA

Only In Florida

Only In Florida

