Ian Baraclough has urged Northern Ireland’s youngsters to seize their chance after Stuart Dallas was added to an already lengthy list of absentees for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.Dallas has not travelled to Vilnius for personal reasons, adding to Baraclough’s worries with Jonny EvansCorry Evans Josh Magennis and George Saville already missing for a crunch fixture Northern Ireland must win to get their campaign on track.But Baraclough said it was now an opportunity for the likes of Ali McCann and Dan Ballard to build on the impressive starts they have made to their international careers and prove they...