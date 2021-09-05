CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PeaceHealth, Unions Clashing After Health System Places Hundreds Of Workers On Unpaid Leave

Cover picture for the articleAmid a surge in new COVID cases, a Pacific Northwest hospital system is at odds with its employee unions over a decision to dismiss hundreds of unvaccinated workers. PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Washington, placed roughly 800 unvaccinated workers on leave as part of a companywide vaccine mandate that went into effect Sept. 1. Statewide mandates for health care workers in Oregon and Washington won’t take effect until next month.

