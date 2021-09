Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at Anfield through to 2025.He follows a succession of team-mates in tying their futures to the club, with Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all signing long-term deals this summer, as the club focuses on renewals rather than transfers.Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 and has played close to 400 games for the club, succeeding Steven Gerrard as skipper and lifting four trophies under Jurgen Klopp: the 2019 Champions League, the Premier League title a year later, plus the Uefa Super Cup and...