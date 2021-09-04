CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Car crash on interstate likely to delay Nebraska's home crowd for Fordham game

By Rolando Rosa
saturdaytradition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interstate car cash is going to delay some Nebraska fans from getting to Memorial Stadium for the matchup vs. Fordham, according to Omaha.com. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. local time on Interstate 80 just prior to the exit that takes fans from Omaha into downtown Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol is advising fans to take different routes into Lincoln to avoid the traffic jam on westbound I-80 through Lincoln.

