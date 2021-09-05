Sweet Finale

For those of you who have (fortunately!) never been within earshot of my home on erev Shabbos, allow me to unequivocally assure you that I was definitely NOT the individual who coined the acronym TGIF! On the contrary, even after four-plus decades of making Shabbos for my family, I will be the first to admit that I still find Fridays extremely challenging. Chatzos Club? Not on my radar screen. I’m happy to make it to the licht benching ‘finish line’ on time, without encountering any major mishaps (burst pipes, flat tires, appliance failures, etc.) along the way!