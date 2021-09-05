The 7 Best Places In Alabama To Load Up On Mouthwatering Wings On Game Day

Now that football season is underway, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with a plate of mouthwatering wings. Over the years, wings have become such a popular food that’s served during football season, especially on Game Day. Listed below are seven places that serve some of Alabama’s tastiest wings. You’ll want to try them all!

1. Big White Wings - Prichard

2. Wemo's Famous Wings - Mobile

3. Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa

4. Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores

5. VooDoo Wing Company - Auburn

6. Cricket's Burgers & Wings - Madison

7. Jefferson's - Gadsden

Have you ever tried the wings at any of these seven places in Alabama? If so, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Also, share with us your favorite place to get wings on Game Day.

Note: Be sure to call ahead for updated business hours.

Address: Big White Wings, 405 S Wilson Ave, Prichard, AL 36610, USA

Address: Wemo's Famous Wings, 312 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36608, USA

Address: Baumhower's Victory Grille, 500 Harper Lee Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404, USA

Address: Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, 3947 AL-59 #100, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, USA

Address: VooDoo Wing Company, 2059 S College St, Auburn, AL 36832, USA

Address: Cricket's, 3810 Sullivan St suite l, Madison, AL 35758, USA

Address: Jefferson's, 529 Broad St, Gadsden, AL 35901, USA