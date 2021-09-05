CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The 7 Best Places In Alabama To Load Up On Mouthwatering Wings On Game Day

By Jennifer
Posted by 
Only In Alabama
Only In Alabama
 5 days ago

Now that football season is underway, there’s no better way to celebrate it than with a plate of mouthwatering wings. Over the years, wings have become such a popular food that’s served during football season, especially on Game Day. Listed below are seven places that serve some of Alabama’s tastiest wings. You’ll want to try them all!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OG6og_0bnDh0Mm00
1. Big White Wings - Prichard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vvhC_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Ashley Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDyv9_0bnDh0Mm00
2. Wemo's Famous Wings - Mobile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOFtd_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Stuart Donald
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7VPP_0bnDh0Mm00
3. Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKQV8_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Baumhower's Victory Grille
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykw8j_0bnDh0Mm00
4. Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utSGU_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Brian Bennett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8cdP_0bnDh0Mm00
5. VooDoo Wing Company - Auburn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lgW3_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Dave N
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OsSG_0bnDh0Mm00
6. Cricket's Burgers & Wings - Madison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QR5G_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Colin Tomblin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSEc2_0bnDh0Mm00
7. Jefferson's - Gadsden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N36kf_0bnDh0Mm00
google/Sherry Rylander

Have you ever tried the wings at any of these seven places in Alabama? If so, please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Also, share with us your favorite place to get wings on Game Day.

For more information about Big White Wings, be sure to take a look at the following article: Big White Wings Was Recently Named The Best Place To Get Chicken Wings In Alabama.

Note: Be sure to call ahead for updated business hours.

Address: Big White Wings, 405 S Wilson Ave, Prichard, AL 36610, USA

Address: Wemo's Famous Wings, 312 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36608, USA

Address: Baumhower's Victory Grille, 500 Harper Lee Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404, USA

Address: Island Wing Company - Gulf Shores, 3947 AL-59 #100, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, USA

Address: VooDoo Wing Company, 2059 S College St, Auburn, AL 36832, USA

Address: Cricket's, 3810 Sullivan St suite l, Madison, AL 35758, USA

Address: Jefferson's, 529 Broad St, Gadsden, AL 35901, USA

