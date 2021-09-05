Politics Chat: Biden's Approval Ratings Fall

That adage was never more relevant than in the White House, Camp David, his two swanky Delaware properties, or wherever President(ish) Joe Biden is napping today. Joe Biden is a “victim” of a border crisis he created (one assiduously ignored by the vice-president he assigned to “fix” it), of a COVID resurgence his border policies aggravated, of brutal inflation driven by COVID “stimulus” spending excesses, and of his scandalous blunders that took American lives in Afghanistan, abandoned Americans in hostile territory, and will prove catastrophic for multitudes of Afghan men, women and children.