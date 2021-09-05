CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Politics Chat: Biden's Approval Ratings Fall

By Ayesha Rascoe
After a summer that went badly, with a chaotic pull-out from Afghanistan and a fourth pandemic wave, the President sees his approval ratings drop and his agenda frustrated. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

