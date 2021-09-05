NFL Draft Profile: DJ Ivey, Cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB: 2/25/_

Eligible: 2022

Florida City, FL

South Dade High School

DJ Ivey

Miami Hurricanes

Pros:

Leinweber: Long cornerback who is primarily deployed on the outside, having experience in zone and press. Ivey displays physicality to reroute receivers to the sideline. He is best in zone coverage where he is instinctive, jumping routes and being a threat to make plays on the ball. Passing off routes correctly and switching shows his mental capabilities. A very alert defender, Ivey can blow up screen plays by anticipating them well. In run support, his toughness is apparent as he fights hard to shed or gain outside leverage. Putting his helmet on the ball leads to late knockouts from depth. Subscribe for full article