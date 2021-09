PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some school districts in our area have barely started in-person instruction and already have had to close because of positive COVID cases. Just this week, the state announced mandated mask-wearing in schools starting September 7th. KDKA spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Matthew Moffa, who says the Delta variant was a game-changer, and one reason why we’re seeing cases go up in children. He also said that the mask mandate is huge because kids don’t have any other way to protect themselves. Wearing a mask does not provide 100% protection, but doctors say they help immensely and the...