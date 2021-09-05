CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old boy among 5 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 53 others wounded

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people have been killed and 53 others, including eight children, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. The youngest homicide victim was a 4-year-old boy shot Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Mychal Moultry was inside a home about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, authorities said.

chicago.suntimes.com

