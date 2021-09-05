4-year-old boy among 5 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 53 others wounded
Five people have been killed and 53 others, including eight children, have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. The youngest homicide victim was a 4-year-old boy shot Friday in Woodlawn on the South Side. Mychal Moultry was inside a home about 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets tore through the front window, authorities said.chicago.suntimes.com
