The View From Swamptown: In honor of a friend, let’s remember Bowen Church

I lost a friend to COVID last week, no I take that back, Chuck Doris was more than a friend, he was family. So, who was Chuck Doris? Well, if you were around South County in the late 1970s through the 1980s and beyond and spent any time listening to live music in local establishments and eateries, you would have seen him. Chuck was one half of the music group Second Avenue, and from Alias Smith & Jones in East Greenwich to the Ground Round, Duffy’s, and the Oak Hill Tavern in North Kingstown, and to the numerous similar locations in Narragansett, Wakefield, and Kingston; Chuck and Glen, the boys in Second Avenue, were known and beloved. They knew every song the audience called out to them, had a quick come-back for every heckler, and were kind to a fault in dealing with all the restaurant and bar workers they encountered, including a certain Ground Round food and beverage manager who later got a crazy obsession with South County history. Chuck had two passions in his life, music and my wonderful sister, and the whole Cranston clan misses him already. In honor of Chuck let’s explore a great music-based tale with roots in all the places he used to play.