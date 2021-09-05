CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another look at Chris Ellis’ strong start in the Bronx

By Steve Melewski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what his manager called a “masterful” performance, Orioles right-hander Chris Ellis followed up a very strong outing at Rogers Centre with a better one at Yankee Stadium. If the question is whether a pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.32 ERA at Triple-A Durham this year while giving up...

MLBFOX Sports

Ellis expected to start for the Orioles against Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -292, Orioles +239; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will meet on Monday. The Blue Jays are 34-29 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .450 this season. George Springer leads the team with a mark of .610. The Orioles are 21-45...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Two More Big International Signings?

The Washington Nationals farm system has had an influx of talent recently and it looks like they may be adding two more top-level guys to the organization. Back in March Baseball America put out a new International Big Board and it had the Nationals linked to their top international prospect Christian Vaquero. Vaquero is a 16-year-old outfielder that has been given the nickname “The Phenomenon” on the international circuit. He looks like he has all the potential in the world to live up to that nickname. At such a young age he is already 6 foot 3 and 180 pounds. He will certainly continue to fill out as time goes on. On the field, he has a solid left-handed swing and has also begun experimenting with being a switch hitter. Defensively Baseball America says,
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber not playing Wednesday vs. Rays; Bobby Dalbec hitting 5th

BOSTON -- Alex Verdugo, Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez are out of the lineup for the Red Sox as they try to avoid a three-game sweep Wednesday night against the Rays. Kiké Hernández is in center field, Danny Santana is in left field and Kevin Plawecki is catching righty Nathan Eovaldi. Jose Iglesias is the starting shortstop; Bobby Dalbec is hitting fifth for just the second time in his big-league career.
MLBmasnsports.com

A look at Adley Rutschman’s strong start with Norfolk

The No. 1 prospect in baseball, Triple-A Norfolk catcher Adley Rutschman, has been at the minors’ highest level for just over two weeks now. After starting with eight hits in his first 17 Norfolk at-bats, his hitting has leveled off a bit, but it’s still been a strong start for Rutschman with the Tides.
MLBnumberfire.com

Drew Ellis starting for Diamondbacks on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Drew Ellis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ellis is getting the nod at third base while batting seventh in the order against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Ellis for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.0...
MLBNBC Sports

What lies ahead for Chris Sale after strong return

Chris Sale has been everything the Boston Red Sox hoped he'd be since returning from Tommy John surgery earlier this month. The left-handed ace has won all three of his starts while posting a 2.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 21 strikeouts. His most recent start Thursday against the Minnesota Twins even included an immaculate inning, the third of Sale's illustrious MLB career.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Manoah with Another Quality Start

In his 14th career start, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah recorded eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Manoah faced the minimum through two innings before relinquishing his first hit of the evening. The former West Virginia hurler tossed six scoreless innings, and the Blue Jays held...
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals reinstate Kyle Finnegan and place Kyle McGowin on 10-day injured list

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed pitcher Kyle Finnegan from the Paternity List and placed right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to Sept. 1) with a right elbow UCL sprain on Friday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement. Finnegan, 29,...
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Game 2 of the series in the Bronx

So close to having a 3-1 road trip. With losses the last two games by 5-4 at Toronto and 4-3 in 11 innings at New York, the Orioles indeed could be looking at a 3-1 road trip, instead of being 1-3 heading into this afternoon’s game at Yankee Stadium. But...
MLBmasnsports.com

This, that and the other

We tend to poke fun at the Rule 5 draft and the Orioles’ past obsessions with it. Selecting three players at the 2017 Winter Meetings. Trying to carry more than one. Allowing it to become the biggest story for beat writers at those sites. “I attended the Winter Meetings and...
MLBmasnsports.com

Rogers stays on roster, Parra placed on IL

Josh Rogers is going to get another chance to pitch for the Nationals. Gerardo Parra may not get another chance to play for them. The club decided to keep Rogers on the active roster following his impressive debut Saturday night as a fill-in starter for a doubleheader split with the Mets, and manager Davey Martinez said the left-hander is likely to going to make at least one more start.
MLBmasnsports.com

Nationals select contract of Josh Rogers

The Washington Nationals selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Josh Rogers and transferred right-handed pitcher Kyle McGowin to the 60-day Injured List on Saturday. Rogers will serve as the 29th man for Washington’s doubleheader against the New York Mets. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement.
MLBmasnsports.com

Kieboom making most of latest opportunity to impress Nats

As the Nationals use the waning weeks of a lost season to gauge what they have moving forward, it won’t be unusual to see some new faces in the lineup or some known quantities in different spots in the batting order. That’s part of a retooling, and manager Davey Martinez...

